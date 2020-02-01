Recruitment made easy at Jobs Expo

CAREER HELP: The annual jobs expo will be staged at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough on February 12.

THIS year’s Fraser Coast Jobs Expo will bring together job seekers, employers and recruitment agencies from throughout Hervey Bay, Maryborough and surrounding towns.

Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott said exhibitors would be available to answer questions at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough on Wednesday, February 12, between 10am and 2pm.

“There people can find the latest information on job opportunities in industries such as health, aged care, retail, tourism, manufacturing, government, transport and more,” Mr Truscott said.

“I’m pleased council is hosting the 2020 Fraser Coast Jobs Expo as it’s such an important event on the region’s calendar.

“This event has the added benefit of council’s new Older Workforce Advocate attending to reach out to employers in support of people over 45 years of age in their search for employment.”

Mr Truscott said job expos such as this gave candidates of all employable ages the opportunity to see work cultures and meet their potential employers before applying.

“Employers with jobs to fill are also able to connect with job seekers and chat about the possibilities before the hiring process begins,” he said.

Employers and businesses interested in exhibiting at the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo or finding out more information contact Kerry Fullarton, Workforce Development Coordinator on 0436 929 854.