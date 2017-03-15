Recruitment process starts for 120 Ozcare jobs

EXPRESSIONS of interest are already being sought for up to 120 jobs at the Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility.

The jobs will include full-time, part-time and casual roles from a variety different areas including nursing, direct care, diversional therapy, cleaning, catering, administration, maintenance, gardening and more.

Ozcare Hervey Bay aged care facility. Valerie Horton

The $40 million three-storey facility in Kawungan will offer 154 beds including dementia care, residential respite care and permanent care with a completion date of September, 2017.

Ozcare head of aged care Lanna Ramsay said once complete, the facility would create 100-120 job opportunities.

"Ozcare has already appointed a commissioning manager who will start in April and a manager of clinical care who will start in May,” Ms Ramsay said.

The facility has already created jobs for 130 tradesmen on site each day.

So how does the recruitment process work?

Ozcare will initially have a rolling recruitment process as new residents are brought into the facility.

"All new employees will go through an extensive orientation program and introduction on working for Ozcare,” Ms Ramsay said.

Ozcare is taking expressions of interest for various jobs roles through their website ozcare.org.au

"When the commissioning manager commences in April we will be working through our recruitment strategy and contacting everyone who has put in an expression of interest,” Ms Ramsay said.

"We will also commence contacting potential residents who have their name on the wait list for the facility to help them start the application process,” she said.