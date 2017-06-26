26°
Recycled plastic sculptures drawing visitors to gallery

26th Jun 2017 7:11 AM
"Wanton, Wild and Unimagined" - exhibition of sculptured recycled plastics by Alison McDonald on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Circling her work titled Global, made from plastic bottle caps and cable ties, are members of the Junior Strings Ensemble of the Qld Youth Orchestra on a visit to the gallery.
"Wanton, Wild and Unimagined" - exhibition of sculptured recycled plastics by Alison McDonald on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Circling her work titled Global, made from plastic bottle caps and cable ties, are members of the Junior Strings Ensemble of the Qld Youth Orchestra on a visit to the gallery.

AN exhibition of sculptured recycled plastics by Alison McDonald is on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Circling her work titled Global, made from plastic bottle caps and cable ties, are (clockwise top left) Amitai Rosenbaum, Samuel Hetherington, Millie Davidson, Rena Zhao and Daniel Rosenbaum from the Junior Strings Ensemble of theQueensland Youth Orchestra on a visit to the gallery.

The travelling exhibition is a playful exhibition of sculptured recycled plastics that stirs the imagination and evokes environmental reflection.

It will be on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery until July 30.

