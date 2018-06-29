Recycled wood, rock used in natural play park
FOUR weeks of hard work has turned this once boggy patch of Anzac Park into a new natural playground for kids.
And Glenn Rae is certain it can solve the drainage issues that once plagued the section of the park.
Mr Rae, the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Parks Technical Officer, opened the new natural play area in Anzac Park on Friday.
The project uses recycled materials from across the Fraser Coast, including logs that were damaged by storms last year, stones from the Mary River and natural grasses and trees relocated from other park projects
Mr Rae said was designed to be a natural zone through Anzac Park.
"It's a great community project,” Mr Rae said.
"We had to come up with a way to do a natural zone through here, because it's a riperian area where the water comes down the hill.”
Mr Rae said the area was prone to becoming boggy due to water not flowing through the drain properly.
He said the park's design would allow water to flow from the storm drain at the other end of the park without leaving the area unusable.
"By having all this rock, we're hoping the water will flow through the rock,” he said.
"So now people can use it during the wet times if people want to come over and see the creek flowing.”