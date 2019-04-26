Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP JOB: Brothers Kyran and Jaycob Worsley with Environment Mininister Leeanne Enoch at U Can Recycle.
TOP JOB: Brothers Kyran and Jaycob Worsley with Environment Mininister Leeanne Enoch at U Can Recycle. Alistair Brightman
News

SUCCESS: Recycling business generating Fraser Coast jobs

Carlie Walker
by
26th Apr 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAYCOB Worsley had been looking for a job for a few years when he walked through the doors of a Maryborough business to cash in some recyclable items last year.

He walked out with money and a job offer.

Six months later, Jaycob has excelled in his work at U Can Recycle and he will be part of the team that will help make the business's new depot at Urangan a success.

Jason Irwin, general manager for U Can Recycle, said they were thrilled to expand their services in Hervey Bay, with the business set to employ 12 people to support the depot.

"We have 12 new local staff members on board all ready to go, including three long-term unemployed people," he said.

"Our depot is on a huge two-and-a-half-acre block which means we can receive higher volumes, improve traffic flow and reduce wait times for our customers.

"We've got a nice set up, including a drive-thru process, a cash refund option and an air conditioned waiting room for customers - I'm planning to add a café in after we're up and running."

Jaycob works alongside his brother Kyran and together they sort about 20,000 cans per day - more than double the national average.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch visited the new depot ahead of its grand opening on Monday.

She said the Queensland Container Refund Scheme had been a great success.

"We've seen an overwhelming demand for more sites in the area and across Queensland, with 400 million containers already returned in the state," Minister Enoch said.

"I'm delighted to see the continued growth of container refund points across Queensland. It means that more containers will be recycled rather than sent to landfill."

More Stories

fcjobs fraser coast hervey bay jobs maryborough recycling
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Investigation after fire crews fight Bay caravan blaze

    premium_icon Investigation after fire crews fight Bay caravan blaze

    News The extent of damage to the van was unknown.

    • 26th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
    6 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

    6 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

    News 6 things to do in the Fraser Coast this weekend

    • 26th Apr 2019 5:10 PM
    Hervey Bay's special division war vet reflects on past times

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's special division war vet reflects on past times

    News Wil Spargo was too young to join the army, but that didn't stop him

    Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    premium_icon Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    Crime 'Thousands of current and former workers could have been impacted'