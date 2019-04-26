SUCCESS: Recycling business generating Fraser Coast jobs

TOP JOB: Brothers Kyran and Jaycob Worsley with Environment Mininister Leeanne Enoch at U Can Recycle.

JAYCOB Worsley had been looking for a job for a few years when he walked through the doors of a Maryborough business to cash in some recyclable items last year.

He walked out with money and a job offer.

Six months later, Jaycob has excelled in his work at U Can Recycle and he will be part of the team that will help make the business's new depot at Urangan a success.

Jason Irwin, general manager for U Can Recycle, said they were thrilled to expand their services in Hervey Bay, with the business set to employ 12 people to support the depot.

"We have 12 new local staff members on board all ready to go, including three long-term unemployed people," he said.

"Our depot is on a huge two-and-a-half-acre block which means we can receive higher volumes, improve traffic flow and reduce wait times for our customers.

"We've got a nice set up, including a drive-thru process, a cash refund option and an air conditioned waiting room for customers - I'm planning to add a café in after we're up and running."

Jaycob works alongside his brother Kyran and together they sort about 20,000 cans per day - more than double the national average.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch visited the new depot ahead of its grand opening on Monday.

She said the Queensland Container Refund Scheme had been a great success.

"We've seen an overwhelming demand for more sites in the area and across Queensland, with 400 million containers already returned in the state," Minister Enoch said.

"I'm delighted to see the continued growth of container refund points across Queensland. It means that more containers will be recycled rather than sent to landfill."