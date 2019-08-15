RECYCLING PLANS: State's plea to 'harmonise' waste levies

STATE Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch says it is up to the Federal Government to harmonise waste levies across Queensland in order to strengthen the state's budding recycling industry.

Her comments come as Australia's peak recycling body warns up to 4.5 million tonnes of waste, which is currently sent overseas, could end up in domestic landfill without major investment in recycling.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison secured a deal with the states to ban recyclable waste from being exported overseas.

Ms Enoch told the Chronicle the State Government was taking "bold strides” to build a recycling industry and there was a high potential for more jobs with the right investment.

But she said the Federal Government needed to show leadership to ensure it was supported.

She said programs like the Container Refund Scheme were helping to impact the bottom line.

"We're seeing that clean recyclable material being able to compete on the market, in terms of being able to provide the feedstock for the recycling industry,” Ms Enoch said.

"These are all parts of the bigger picture of how we ensure Queensland is moving into a circular economy.”