Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

RECYCLING PLANS: State's plea to 'harmonise' waste levies

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch says it is up to the Federal Government to harmonise waste levies across Queensland in order to strengthen the state's budding recycling industry.

Her comments come as Australia's peak recycling body warns up to 4.5 million tonnes of waste, which is currently sent overseas, could end up in domestic landfill without major investment in recycling.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison secured a deal with the states to ban recyclable waste from being exported overseas.

Ms Enoch told the Chronicle the State Government was taking "bold strides” to build a recycling industry and there was a high potential for more jobs with the right investment.

But she said the Federal Government needed to show leadership to ensure it was supported.

She said programs like the Container Refund Scheme were helping to impact the bottom line.

"We're seeing that clean recyclable material being able to compete on the market, in terms of being able to provide the feedstock for the recycling industry,” Ms Enoch said.

"These are all parts of the bigger picture of how we ensure Queensland is moving into a circular economy.”

fcenvironment fcpolitics fraser coast maryborough recycling state government waste levy
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SKILLED JOBS SOARING: Aviation Precinct's flow-on benefits

    premium_icon SKILLED JOBS SOARING: Aviation Precinct's flow-on benefits

    Council News The development of a massive aerial precinct next to the Hervey Bay Airport will help drive more jobs and opportunities in the region's aviation scene

    PET REGO CRACKDOWN: Council staff to start door-knocking

    premium_icon PET REGO CRACKDOWN: Council staff to start door-knocking

    News The pet inspection program will resume in September

    Former dux Meg to headline night

    premium_icon Former dux Meg to headline night

    Whats On Night Out with talented students

    WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

    News A warning was sent out by the veterinary surgery