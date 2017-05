COLOURFUL, fun-sized cars had become a regular sight on Hervey Bay's Esplanade.

But the Tri Scootin vehicles are no longer riding up and down the beachside road.

The tourism attraction has closed, with owners citing personal reasons as the reason why.

Tri Scootin was located next to Buzers Motel in Torquay, and opened in September last year.

The cars could be back as the business has been placed on the market.

Advertised for $72,900 the sale includes 11 vehicles.