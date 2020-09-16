‘Red-eyed’ shark attacks teen’s surf ski
A "red-eyed" shark took a bite out of a teenager's surf ski just off the coast of Glenelg on Tuesday evening.
Jed Ffrench, 17, was paddling with a group of four other teenagers about 2km off the shore at Glenelg when he felt a "big thud" and saw a "red-eyed shark" taking a bite out of his surf ski.
The boys, a group of training Surf Life Savers, were about 2km from the shore, further out to sea than they usually train.
They could not gauge the size of the shark, but distinctly remembered its "bright red eyes" staring at them in the water.
The shark disappeared, prompting the group of boys to paddle as quickly as they could back to shore.
A separate group of Surf Life Savers Nippers were also training at the time, and evacuated the water.
None of the teenagers were injured. The shark may have been a bronze whaler.
