Red hot idea: Event could put M'boro gingers in spotlight

GINGER Maryland is amazed at how quickly her idea for a redhead festival in the Heritage City has taken off.

The Maryborough woman is currently drawing up plans to host a festival celebrating redheads and all things red later this year.

Though it is still in its early stages, the event has attracted the attention of one of Australia's leading travel sites as it searches for the nation's next big festival.

"I went to various events in Maryborough and noticed more people with red hair than usual,” Ms Maryland said.

"It really struck me, how many there were... I've heard of statistics where redheads make up about two per cent of the population.

"Someone told me it was due to a lot of Scandinavian, Irish and German immigration into the town.”

Travel site Wotif has listed the festival idea alongside the likes of a Bin Chicken Festival proposal in Brisbane.

The site is competition aiming to highlight what makes Australia special with hopes to encourage more domestic tourism. The winning town will have its festival fully funded by the company.

Ms Maryland said she was surprised her idea had grabbed the attention of leading travel companies so quickly.

"I was very happy to put out a release telling people about it, to gather interest,” she said.

"I thought it would be good to get everyone together to celebrate being a redhead and being comfortable in your own skin.

"We could have half the town dressed in red, enjoying a vibrant, colourful celebration.

"I've been thinking about this for a while.”

Ms Maryland said she was still planning the event and organising where it would go, but said she would like to see it happen in Queens Park sometime in September.

Wotif's competition runs until August 18, with a short-list of nominations expected on September 17.