Red Rooster robbery sparks police chase

A man has fronted court charged with a robbery at Maryborough Red Rooster.

A RADICAL robbery, where a cash register til was ripped out and stolen from Maryborough's Red Rooster, sparked a police chase on Monday night.

Workers at the Ferry St fast food store raised the alarm after a male allegedly burst in making threats and demanding cash about 7.15pm.

He allegedly grabbed the till and fled.

A short time later, a single officer dog squad unit spotted a male matching the description in the Aldi car park.

Police will allege the man ran from the officer and after a short time was arrested.

The police dog was not deployed.

Cash was recovered from the male and the till located in a damaged state close by.

The alleged offender was identified as 23-year-old Jonte Thomas Holmes.

He fronted Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning and was refused bail.

See Wednesday's Chronicle for the full report.