Red tape talk is just ‘scare tactics’: corporation director

TALK of Native Title recognition throwing up extra red tape is nothing more than “scare tactics”, according to Kate Doolan.

Ms Doolan is one of the directors of the Butchulla Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, tasked with managing the ongoing affairs relating to the Butchulla people's successful Native Title claim.

She said the corporation did not want to get in the way of progress or keep land locked up.

Rather, it welcomed the chance to have a voice in decisions made about the land and to work closely with the council and other governing bodies.

Ms Doolan, the corporation’s representative for the Duramboi clan, said the group did not oppose any potential developments currently on the horizon which would take place on the land covered by the claim.

This included the proposed upgrade of Urangan’s marina.

She said Native Title recognition simply meant the Butchulla people could play an active role in shaping the region’s future.

Ms Doolan said she and the 12 other clan representatives on the corporation, governed by traditional law, would prioritise job-creation opportunities and those boosting the health and wellbeing of indigenous Australians.

One of the roles of the corporation will be to ensure the land, covering about 100,000ha, is used according to Butchulla law.

She said after hundreds of years of having decisions about their land made without their input, it was important for the Butchulla people to have a voice in future developments.