Redbacks' rocky road to Junior State Cup title defence

ROCKHAMPTON will cement its position as one of the most dominant forces in recent Junior State Cup history should its 16 Boys team triumph on Saturday.

The Redbacks team, guided by coach Gary Benbow, has won three consecutive titles, and will continue its quest for a fourth when play starts on Friday.

The task facing Benbow's boys will be tougher, as the red-and-black target caught even Mother Nature's attention earlier this year.

"Our preparation hasn't been too good this year,” Benbow said.

"We had floods up in Rockhampton which virtually wiped out half of our season. All the lead-up, quality games before coming here were all gone.

"We're virtually just playing off the bat but it's not too bad, the boys are confident and that's the main thing.”

Rockhampton beat Gold Coast 4-3 in last year's final as the Redbacks claimed its third straight title.

That squad went through eight months of preparation, from initial selection through training, competition, and finally Junior State Cup success.

This year's team, in which there are about five new faces, may produce a more open, flowing, ad-lib style due to the Tropical Cyclone Debbie-powered disruptions.

"(The flood) took half a season away from us; we haven't really played touch since Christmas,” he said. "It's just massive. It's robbed the senior grades and most of our junior grades.

"The hardest part is we couldn't train on the fields either, we had to find other grounds. We were asking schools, the council, if we could train here or do this.”

Rockhampton recorded crushing victories in its first two games, dispatching of Gympie (10-0) and Hervey Bay (12-1) on Thursday.

The squad will start the second day of their campaign against Redlands, a team which Benbow rated as one of the more dangerous in the draw.

The Central Queensland team's recent run of success meant there was a bigger target on their back.

"Gold Coast is always strong, they bring quality players up here every time - their junior base is phenomenal,” he said.

"Redlands are strong too this year. I think the southern sides are the ones to watch.

"Everyone's out to get Rocky now after what we've done the last few years.

We've got the target on our heads so it's up to us to back up now.”