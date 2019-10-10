REDHEAD RESULT: Will M'boro host next big festival?

Authentic redhead and partnerships manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Maureen Murphy (left) with (from left) Lynda Eggerling, Sarah Callander, Chasca Thompson and (seated) Katanee Draheim looks forward to encouraging the region to vote for a Redhead Festival as part of Wotif's Festival of Wot?

Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH has missed out in a competition that would have seen the city host the Festival of Redheads.

But the celebration of the city's gingers might not be completely off the table.

The Heritage City was one of four finalists in the running for travel site Wotif's Festival of Wot? promotion, which went to a public vote.

In the end, the delicious Festival of Snags at Mudgee was the winner, with Wotif to bring the event to life on November 30.

"People from all over Queensland got behind their ginger friends and fought hard for a Festival of Redheads to take place in Maryborough,” a spokeswoman from Wotif said.

"The Festival of Mangoes in Bowen and the Festival of Wheat, Wool and Wine were also made the bridesmaids, as they didn't quite stack up against the country's love for snags.”

But all hope is not lost.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said the community would be able to vote in a poll to decide whether the festival should still go ahead early next year.

"We did not win the vote for Maryborough to host the Festival of Redheads against the towns of Bowen, Mudgee and the Clare Valley - beaten by the Festival of Snags at Mudgee in New South Wales, where drought-affected farmers swelled the online poll,” he said.

"Along with the Redhead theme, Bowen's Festival of Mangoes and the Clare Valley's Festival of Wheat, Wool and Wine were not enough to carry the day.

"But a Red Fest for Maryborough still sounds like a good idea to rally redheads everywhere to visit the Fraser Coast and we are seeking public feedback on whether we should push ahead with plans for a Red Fest early in 2020.”

People wanting to get behind the push to go ahead with a redhead festival can head to FCTE's Facebook page and cast their vote.