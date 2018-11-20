Rediscovering records in Maryborough

RECORD ATTEMPT: Lachlan Davis attempted to break a bike road record from the 1930's by cycling from Brisbane to Maryborough on the weekend. He is pictured here on another record attempt in September from Brisbane to Esk and Toogoolawah.

BICYCLE technology has evolved and road surfaces have undoubtedly improved throughout the decades, but for Lachlan Davis, the discovery of early 20th century cycling records is pushing him through new plateaus.

On Sunday, after three hours of riding along the Bruce Hwy from Gympie, Mr Davis cycled his way into Maryborough in the hope of breaking a 40-year-old record.

The Sunshine Coast-based cyclist stumbled upon the long-forgotten times of "riding records” while researching how to fix vintage bikes.

Since July, the 31-year-old has broken 15 records and is encouraging others to rediscover the lost sport of recording times between cities.

"I went down the rabbit hole and looked into the long distance records from cycling's hay day in the 20s and 30s when cycling was one of the quickest and affordable ways to get around,” Mr Davis said.

"It was such a big thing these long distance records that on one attempt from Perth to Sydney they suspended parliament for the day in Melbourne to cheer him on when the rider came through.

"But after World War II it pretty much vanished and bunch riding became the new thing.”

The previous record between the Gold City and Heritage City was set by Alan Fisher of Torbanlea in 1939, completing the distance in three hours and 53 minutes.

But Mr Davis said historical records needed to be put in context.

"He did it on dirt roads, on a steel bike with just three gears, on his way to breaking the record from Brisbane to Rockhampton,” he said.

"They were another breed entirely back then.”

Starting from Gympie at 5am, Mr Davis dodged debris from the weekend's storms as he rode along the highway.

"The early hills were very enjoyable, slogging away at 20km/h into a headwind in Toolara forest less so,” he said.

"After turning onto the Maryborough road I had a great tailwind for most of the way and made fantastic progress, topping out at 67.7km/h on one downhill.

"Past Poona the wind started to swirl around and the speed dropped back a bit.

"The whopping 15km straight across the Boonooroo plains was a tough test, with the wind about 50/50 between tail and cross, and the incredibly rough coarse chip dragging at the tyres.”

After a sprint over the Mary River and along Kent St, he pulled up at the Maryborough Post Office with a time of 3.06.16.

Lachlan Davis at the end of his ride outside Maryborough Post office on Sunday.

However, it was revealed he might not have broken the elusive record because of an attempt by Trevor Geysing in 1975.

"This is turning into the perfect example of how incomplete the preservation of these records has been,” Mr Davis said.

"With Trove the only source of information, I didn't know about this ride until Troy Geltch shared a post from his local club.

Newspaper clipping from 1975 about previous record holder Trevor Geysing.

"It's looking likely that my time won't have the record, but it's well worth the effort to get proper recognition for whoever does hold the current record.

"I've already had a Maryborough rider say they're interested in tackling the Maryborough to Bundaberg record as a result of my ride, which would be fantastic to see.”

Mr Davis started the Road Record Association of Australia three months ago which has 250 records listed from all across the country with research continuing.

Most of the records are from the road record craze of the 1930s, but they stretch all the way from 1900 to this year.

For more information visit roadrecordaus.weebly.com.