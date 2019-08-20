Reds’ backrow stocks shoot through roof

AUSTRALIAN rugby's two best young openside flankers will be jockeying for playing minutes at the Queensland Reds next year with new Wallaby Liam Wright and Fraser McReight both now re-signed.

Wright, 21, has inked a new two-year deal to continue his development under coach Brad Thorn.

This follows last week's announcement that Australian Under-20s captain McReight, 20, had been signed on a four-year contract up until 2023.

The Reds' backrow stocks are looking healthy with hardworking No. 8-flanker Angus Scott-Young, 22, also freshly signed for the 2020-21 campaigns.

Wright made his Test debut off the bench when the tone of last Saturday's 36-0 tumble to the All Blacks had already been well established.

He is in one of the most intriguing positions heading into Friday's naming of the 31-man World Cup squad.

Liam Wright will be hoping for more time with the Wallabies.

With skipper Michael Hooper and David Pocock expected to fill the two openside flanker roles in the squad, Wright's Test taste may just be that for the post-Pocock era next year.

"I'm really excited to re-sign with the Reds," Wright said.

"I can't wait to continue growing and developing alongside a great group of people, players and good mates."

Fraser McReight rejoins until 2023.

Thorn said it was a big positive to keep Wright and Scott-Young in the Reds' pack plans.

"They're good mates and well respected within our group, and they've known each other since school (at Churchie)," Thorn said.

"It's important we continue to develop their rugby futures here in Queensland."