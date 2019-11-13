Menu
Jock Campbell of the Reds (left) in action during the Round 12 Super Rugby match between the Queensland Reds and the Sunwolves at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Sport

Reds rugby stars Bay-bound on whirlwind regional tour

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Nov 2019 10:05 AM
HOT on the heels of the Brisbane Roar’s historic visit, another group of sporting greats is about to paint the town red in Hervey Bay.

The St George Queensland Reds will visit the Fraser Coast as part of the Reds to Regions tour, running from November 18 to 20.

Reds players and coaches will visit local rugby union clubs, schools, hospitals and council events to connect with the community.

It comes after soccer stars from Brisbane Roar visited the region for an exhibition match in September.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn said the team looked forward to meeting supporters across the state.

“As part of the visit they will be helping spread the word about rugby in the local community and hopefully help attract some new people to the game,” Thorn said.

“It is also very important the players spend some time with clubs and schools who are already carrying the flag for the sport.”

Thorn said players would stay with local families in a billeting arrangement, rather than staying in hotels.

Players will spend half a day working with people in the community, with a particular focus on anyone “doing it tough at the moment with the drought and other difficulties”, he said.

“At the heart of everything we’re trying to do is to help these men grow in character and overall, we’re there to connect and contribute to the local community,” Thorn said.

Queensland Rugby Union will also partner Rural Aid to raise money for drought-stricken communities.

More information, including the exact date of the Hervey Bay visit, to come.

FULL LIST OF TOUR TOWNS

Hervey Bay

Barcaldine

Bundaberg

Cairns

Cherbourg

Chinchilla

Cloncurry

Dalby

Emerald

Gladstone

Gold Coast

Goondiwindi

Gympie

Longreach

Mackay

Mount Isa

Rockhampton

Roma

Sunshine Coast

Toowoomba

Townsville

Woorabinda

