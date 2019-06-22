Reds skipper Samu Kerevi departs with top honours

Queensland Reds favourite Samu Kerevi has received the club’s highest accolade again.

DEPARTING powerhouse Samu Kerevi has joined an illustrious honour roll of two-time winners of the Pilecki Medal, with the Reds skipper a deserved runaway winner.

The powerhouse centre was on Friday night honoured as a back-to-back winner of the Reds' best player award on the 3-2-1 votes of his peers.

The Queensland skipper polled 301 votes across 15 games to finish a clear leader ahead of forwards Liam Wright (228), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (200), Scott Higginbotham (198) and Alex Mafi (133).

The upbeat recognition will be another memory for Kerevi to pack in his suitcase when he heads to Japanese club Suntory for three seasons after the World Cup.

Former fullback Chris Latham was a four-time winner of the medal named after the late Wallaby Stan Pilecki.

Kerevi joins an illustrious honour roll of two-time winners: Jason Little (1995-96), David Croft (2007-8), Will Genia (2010-11), James Slipper (2012 and 2014) and Liam Gill (2015-16).

Winger Jock Campbell was named Rookie of the Year.