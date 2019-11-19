Reds to regions Rugby stars tour Fraser Coast

Reds players Tate McDermott and Filipo Daugunu with students from Sandy Strait State School.

RUGBY: The Queensland Reds’ “Reds to Regions” tour touched down in Hervey Bay yesterday afternoon.

The first week of pre-season training includes the 2020 squad visiting 22 regional hubs around Queensland.

The focus of the tour is for players to connect with the Queensland community though visits to local rugby clubs, schools, hospitals and local governments.

Players Tate McDermott and Filipo Daugunu visited Sandy Strait State School for a clinic with eager students.

McDermott said he understood the impact these visits could make on regional communities.

“I grew up on the Sunshine Coast and I know what it means to have players from professional teams come and visit regional centres,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity for us to grow our sport.”

Winger Filipo Daugunu also looked forward to the regional tours.

“We are the Queensland Reds and we need to embrace all communities that support us,” Daugunu said.

The players then conducted another clinic with club players at the home of the Fraser Coast Mariners at Walkers Road fields, Urangan.

The event was completed with a meet and greet with sponsors and volunteers at Hervey Bay Hotel.

Today the players will visit Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre working in the Comfort Kitchen before McDermott travels to Bundaberg.

Daugunu will remain on the Fraser Coast visiting St James College and Fraser Coast Anglican College.

On the final day of their tour on the Fraser Coast tomorrow, the Reds will visit Xavier College, Hervey Bay Hospital and Maryborough State High School.