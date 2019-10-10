Reduce mental health stigma

Richmond Fellowship Queensland staff and clients (from left) Sarrah Oakhill, Debbie Peaerson, Annabelle Hildread, Cat Boulton, Tim Byrne, Leanne McCarthy, Tahahnee Dower and Ashley Ayoub surround the banner to celebrate Mental Health Week in the courtyard at Gataker's Artspace.

ENCOURAGING people to see beyond the stigma that so often surrounds mental health issues, Richmond Fellowship Queensland held an awareness event in Gatakers Artspace courtyard.

The mental health focussed organisation shared information and giveaways and were supported with artists and crafters offering rock painting and Henna art.

Area manager Tim Byrne said they and clients they supported hand made different messages which were displayed on a banner.

"We are celebrating Mental Health Week," he said.

He said the event was designed to get the community involved and to reduce the stigma of mental health.

"If someone has a broken arm they are quite happy to go to a doctor but if someone has depression suddenly you don't want to talk about it or think other people might judge them.

"We want it to be seen as a normal part of everyday life."

He said they hoped having these events would encourage people who are anxious or depressed to seek help.

RFQ provide support for people to implement the NDIS plan and suited to people with mental health conditions, and have a number of other programs.

Richmond Fellowship Queensland recently moved from Chronicle Place to Unit 1, 208 Lennox St, Maryborough (the old police station).

For more information visit Facebook or phone 3363 2644.