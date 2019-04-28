Redzel set to peak for Everest again

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy reacts after riding Redzel to victory the 2018 running of The Everest. Picture: AAP Image/Simon Bullard

Redzel won't race again this season as Team Snowden concentrates on getting the sprinter ready to attempt a third successive $14 million The Everest at Royal Randwick next spring.

Trainer Peter Snowden confirmed Redzel pulled up sore after his shock loss to I Am Excited in the Victory Stakes last Saturday at Eagle Farm.

Snowden said Redzel is out of the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 next week and instead will be transported back to Sydney where he will undergo a thorough veterinary examination before going for a spell.

"Redzel's defeat clearly showed something is not quite right with him,'' Snowden said.

"We are going over the horse top to bottom to try and work out what is wrong.

"Paul (Snowden) said there was a hamstring issue with Redzel after the race and he was quite stiff and sore.''

Snowden said Redzel seemed better yesterday but was hopeful veterinary tests will identify the source of the issue that is troubling the dual Everest winner.

"There is nothing worse than having a horse run below par and finding nothing wrong,'' Snowden said.

"If there is a problem then we can fix it and get him back to the track.''

Redzel remains on the third line of betting at $8 for The Everest behind Santa Ana Lane ($4.50) and Osborne Bulls ($6).

MILITARY Zone, raced by Triple Crown Syndications Michael and Chris Ward of Redzel fame, and Creator provided the Snowden stable with a feature race double at the Hawkesbury stand-alone meeting.

The impressive three-year-old Military Zone won the Hawkesbury Guineas and promising juvenile Creator took out the Clarendon Stakes with both now likely to be added to the Snowden's Brisbane winter carnival team.

But Military Zone is likely to race next in the $300,000 Inglis 3yo Guineas at the Scone stand-alone meeting on May 11 before going interstate.

"Military Zone beat some handy horses and ran very, very good time,'' Snowden said of the gelding's Hawkesbury Guineas win.

"Creator is a big horse, a very well bred colt with a laid-back attitude and the (BRC) Sires should suit him.''

THE expressions of interest period to bid for owner Greg Ingham's GPI Racing Everest slot for this year's race closes Tuesday.

It is understood Inglis, which is managing the sale process, has had interest both locally and internationally to purchase Ingham's slot for one year only.

An Everest slot costs $600,000 but it is expected Ingham's slot will go for considerably more.

Meanwhile, Everest favourite Santa Ana Lane's dam, Fast Fleet, will go through the sale ring at the Inglis Chairman's Sale at the Riverside Stables on Warwick Farm racecourse this Friday night.

Fast Fleet is among a long list of catalogue highlights that also include Loving Gaby's dam Maastricht (in foal to I Am Invincible), dual Group 1 winner Srikandi (in foal to US Triple Crown winner American Pharoah), plus top racemares Aloisia, Snitty Kitty, Norzita and broodmares Now Now (dam of Fiesta and in foal to Pierro) and Dashoff (dam of Spright and in foal to I Am Invincible).

SYDNEY'S leading jockey James McDonald's quest to become the first to ride 100 city winners for over a decade has been put on hold for now at least.

McDonald was in outstanding form at the Hawkesbury stand-alone meeting last Saturday, riding four winners on Military Zone, Creator, Signore Fox and Major Danger. The race day counted as a metropolitan meeting and the jockey has now ridden 93 winners for the 2018-19 season to be a runaway leader in the Sydney premiership.

But McDonald won't bring up the century this week as he is not riding at Warwick Farm on Wednesday and then he is at the Gold Coast for the Hollindale Stakes meeting next Saturday.

With three months of the season remaining, McDonald seems certain to become the first jockey to ride 100 city winners in a season since Darren Beadman rode an all-time record of 164 winners in 2006-07.

McDonald will probably ride most Saturdays in Brisbane during the carnival in coming weeks and also intends to ride at Royal Ascot in June but still has plenty of time to ride the seven winners he needs to bring up the 100-win milestone.

THE Hawkesbury Race Club has plans to substantially increase on-course stabling and is considering raising prizemoney for its successful stand-alone meeting next year.

HRC chief executive Greg Rudolph revealed a development application has been submitted to Hawkesbury Council seeking approval to build a new stable complex to accommodate 80 horses.

"We currently have 280 horses in work at Hawkesbury but could easily get that number up to 400 horses,'' Rudolph said.

"The club wants to build another 80 boxes on track and we are working through those plans with council.''

There is a concerted push among Sydney racing officials to increase stable sizes and improve training facilities. Late last week, Racing NSW chief executive Peter V'landys revealed plans to build a training centre for 1000 horses close to the Sydney region.

More than 11,000 attended Hawkesbury last Saturday - one of the biggest crowds since the stand-alone meeting was introduced in 2006 - with Rudolph now considering how to take the meeting forward in coming years.

"If we can increase our prizemoney it will attract an even better quality of horse to the stand-alone meeting,'' Rudolph said.

"This is a very real possibility and we will sit down, do the numbers and see if can raise the stakes for some of our feature races next year.''

Rudolph also suggested HRC is considering options to build either a new grandstand or a function centre where the finish line is at Hawkesbury's extended home straight to improve the camera angle.

THE rumours about a leading Sydney trainer being courted by Hong Kong racing officials just won't go away. There is now speculation one of Sydney's best jockeys is under Hong Kong's radar for the new season. Sydney racing has been a major supplier of trainers, jockeys, horses, stewards and racing officials to Hong Kong over the years but it seems to be mainly a one-way street with very little coming back in return.

RON DUFFICY'S WEEKEND SNAPSHOT

RUN OF THE DAY

I have to go with Military Zone out of the Guineas who ran to his usual pattern of producing the goods second-up. He may have got a perfect James McDonald ride but he still ran the time and showed good fight holding off a nice horse (Trope).

FORGET THEY RAN

Belfast Bella supporters were unlucky not to collect in the first. She was supported in from $11 from earlier in the week to start favourite and when she got back in a race that was run slower than expected it put paid to her winning chance. She probably should have won after being held up as well.

THE BLACK BOOK

Although he was beaten in the Guineas I'm still convinced Trope is the best horse in the race. He will be handled well and placed to advantage whether that's in the Winter or the Spring. Stick with him and you'll regain your losses from Saturday.

RIDE OF THE DAY

James McDonald stole the show with a winning quartet of winners showing his class.

His killer instinct since his return has been amazing and he's on his way to becoming one of the greats.

