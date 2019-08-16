Reef not just the farmers' problem

CoralWatch stall presented by Karen Hofman at the Maryborough Brolga Theatre earlier this week.

ENVIRONMENTAL protection is everyone's responsibility and only focusing on one section of the community's practices isn't going to achieve long-term conservation.

That was message from the University of Queensland CoralWatch scientist Karen Hofman, who visited Maryborough on Tuesday for National Science Week.

Earlier this week, the local sugar industry made headlines as the validity of science behind proposed new legislation was called into question.

Ms Hofman, who is completing her PHD on looking at ways of increasing the uptake of conservation behaviour to help protect the Great Barrier Reef, said there were lots of contributing factors to the reef's health.

While Ms Hofman said run-off from farms was an issue, she said finger pointing wasn't going to fix the issue.

"Every industry is quick to blame another industry to shift responsibility,” she said. "This is a great opportunity for everyone to start taking responsibility and look at practices from the construction and tourism sectors, as well as farming

"Without collaboration between industries as well as individual powers, nothing will change. Rather than blaming each other, it is much better to act.”

Ms Hofman has taught sustainable tourism and visitor management at UQ for the past eight years and has been working with CoralWatch for the past three years.