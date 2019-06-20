Menu
Andrea Weaven - Outdoor Education Coordinator, Jessica Davies - new referee and Marilyn McKenna - Leading CMO of the Sugar Coast Referees Association at the Karyn Murphy Cup
Rugby League

Referee course is worth a try for Hervey Bay student

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
20th Jun 2019 8:13 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: For referee in training Jessica Davies, an eagerness to try something different has opened up a whole new life experience.

The Year 9 Bayside Christian College student is studying Outdoor Education as one of her electives.

Jessica does not follow rugby league but when the opportunity to become a referee came up, she jumped at the chance.

Her school received funding under the Beyond the Goal Posts program last year to run the elective.

As part of that funding, students who completed the referee course would gain practical experience refereeing in the Karyn Murphy school rugby league competition.

Jessica, along with four other students, started the course in May and passed the written and oral modules.

She undertook her practical assessment last Friday in Hervey Bay.

