REFLECTIONS: Award winners talk about being citizens of the year

(L) Young Citizen of the Year winner Iluka Clifton, with Daniel Clifton and Bianca Sands. (R) Citizen of the Year winner Gail Gauld.

The two Fraser Coast citizen of the year award winners, Iluka Clifton and Gail Gauld, have reflected on their recent achievement.

Iluka received the Young Citizen of the Year award said she was very surprise to be awarded.

At just 11-years-old she is a prominent figure in the local community for her commitment to the environment, not for profit community groups and as an entrepreneur.

“It was cool to be up there with all the other people who’ve done amazing things.”

She felt that looking after the environment was a very important cause, saying her award had inspired her to go further with her environmental activism.

“I want to continue doing the things I have done and look out for the opportunities to make change.

“The environment is such a beautiful thing to take care of.”

Gail Gauld was named as the Fraser Coast’s citizen of the year, giving 25 years of exceptional service to the Brooweena community, filling various positions in community groups and organising events.

She has kept the Woocoo Historical Society running, served as the secretary of the Teebar Management Committee and Teebar Hall Caretaker, a member of Fraser Coast Regional Council Heritage Advisory Committee and a member of St. Marys Brooweena congregation.

“I’m very honoured, I don’t do all this for the accolades … it was a lovely surprise being nominated.”

Ms Gauld said she would continue to play a prominent role in her community.