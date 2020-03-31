Refuelling clients street art Coffee shop’s artistic call for mural design

Call for Public Input – Refuel Espresso Manager Josh Lagstrom is calling for mural ideas from the public to be painted on the storefront. Photo: Cody Fox

RECENTLY opened Maryborough coffee shop Refuel Espresso has a blank canvass that general manager Josh Lagstrom wants to bring to life.

Josh put the call out to the community for suggestions to brighten the 8.5m wide by 4m high wall with a colourful mural or street art display.

“Right now, it is just a basic white wall but has the potential to provide a canvas for some imaginative ideas,” Josh said.

“I am going to the community for ideas and to get some feedback from them on what they might want to see themselves.”

While the coffee shop just opened during January this year, Josh pointed out that Maryborough was known as the Heritage City and a rich tapestry of history came with the store.

“My family has a strong military history behind it but it doesn’t have to be about that. Just what the community might want to see,” he said.

Suggestions close on April 6 and a poll will go up on the Refuel Espresso Facebook page for the community to vote on which one they prefer.

“Once we find out which mural is the favourite one, inquiries will be made for local artists to paint it,” he said.

Located on John St, just north of the city CBD, Josh said anyone can pop in to make a suggestion (following government guidelines and social distancing, of course) or look the business up on Facebook or Instagram.