Refuge animals in need of loving homes

PRINCESS: She is a six-year-old tonkinese cross. She is a bit shy to begin with but will soon warm to you and then shell be your best friend. Princess is $200 to adopt which includes all vet work.
Kerrie Alexander
by
THERE are plenty of animals up for adoption at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, waiting for a family to take them home.

This week, several cats and dogs are looking for new families.

These pound pets are ready to meet their new families. Are you ready to meet them?

The Hervey Bay Animal Refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.

Readers will be pleased to know that Possum, Marshmallow, Speedie and Ariel, who featured in last week's Independent pet page, were all adopted.

For more, phone 41282722, or visit the refuge centre on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd, Nikenbah.

