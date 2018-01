Princess is a six-year-old Tonkinese-cross and very pretty. She is a bit shy to begin with, but with patience she will soon warm to you and become your best friend. Princess costs $200 to adopt which includes all vet work.

THERE are plenty of animals up for adoption at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, waiting for a family to take them home.

This week, several cats and dogs are looking for new families.

These pound pets are ready to meet their new families. Are you ready to meet them?

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.

For more information, phone 4128 2722.

