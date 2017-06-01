Refuge cats get outdoor time

Maryborough and District Animal Refuge manager Blair Harris with six-and-a-half months old Kuro in the new cat outdoor enclosure.

LAZING and basking in the sun is a cat's forte and now the Maryborough Animal Refuge cats won't be seen anywhere else thanks to the newly built outdoor enclosure.

The refuge recently extended one side of the refuge cat enclosure in order to give the cats the opportunity to sit in the sun and fresh air.

Refuge manager Blair Harris they really enjoyed being outside more than the enclosed part.

"We had a small outdoor cat area that was donated to us and when we put it out there we saw how much the cats lived out there.

"So then it came to the forefront to build an outdoor area

"We try to keep it exposed and they absolutely love it.

"It's very much a part of their daily routine to spend their time out here.”

Blair said they were now looking to get extensions for our individual cat pens.

The extension was paid for by recent garage sales at the refuge as well as a generous donation of $500 by Caroline Malley.

The building work was completed free-of-charge by Ross McKenzie.

"Rain, hail or shine the cats spend more time in the outdoor enclosure,” Blair said.

"This also does allow us to increase the cats that we can have in here.

"Because we go by the RSPCA rule of one metre per cat - we can come up to eight cats now.”

Refuge president Natalie Tkaczynski said unlike our dogs, the cats don't get taken out for daily walks.

"This extension allows them to have a more normal experience.

"Some of our cats are with us for an extended period of time.

"One of our cats, Tinka, was recently adopted after 176 days with us, so this is a great enhancement to their lives while they wait for their loving forever home.”

Visit maryboroughanddistrictanimalrefuge.com for all their information and up-to-date details.

DETAILS

Maryborough and District Animal Refuge is located at 765 Kent St (via Bright St), Maryborough. Phone 4123 1712.

The refuge hold a garage sale every third Saturday of each month and accepted donations from the public.