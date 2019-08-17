Menu
UNCONDITIONAL LOVE: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge rescue dog Flynn with his new best friend Charlie, 3.
Refuges can help families find the perfect pet match

Jodie Callcott
by
17th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
MEL Wilks reckons you can tell adopted pets are grateful.

The Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteer said there was a belief animals ended up at a shelter because they were a "problem" but they often proved the best.

"I think they're only here because humans let them down," she said.

"They haven't done the necessary training."

A young family recently adopted a kelpie cross who Ms Wilks thought would be hard to re-home.

She said Kimba (pictured post-rescue) was a high-energy breed that didn't get along with other dogs.

"They took the time to take her dog training and she got top of the class in her obedience class. "And she lives with another dog who is her best friend because they took the time (to train her)."

Mel said people also needed to consider what breed would best suit their lifestyle.

"If you have low fences, you can't have a kelpie or a staffy.

"If you work during the week and the dog is going to be by itself, again, a staffy is probably no good. "You can't just pick something because it's cute, but it's totally unsuitable."

