Refurbishment completed at Brendan Hansen building

REFURBISHMENTS on the Brendan Hansen building have been completed by the State Government, after the entrance to the building was closed in April for the work.

The $278,000 project has supported jobs for 15 tradies, requiring the repair and replacement of sections of the roof, eaves and awnings and the repainting of some areas of the front.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the works would ensure the building remains a safe and secure environment for key frontline workers.

Works began in April and completion inspections were carried out yesterday.