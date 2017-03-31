32°
Region cleans up after Debbie floods Fraser Coast

Eliza Wheeler
| 31st Mar 2017 6:15 AM Updated: 6:28 AM
STUCK: Driver's car stops in flash flooding along Alice St, Maryborough.
STUCK: Driver's car stops in flash flooding along Alice St, Maryborough. Eliza Wheeler

EX-TROPICAL cyclone Debbie's deluge was short and sharp in the region, and now the community is left to mop up the damage left behind.

About 200mm of rain fell on the Fraser Coast in less than 48 hours, flooding roads, bringing down power lines and causing a family to evacuate their home.

FOLLOW THE LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE HERE

The Maryborough swift water rescue team was sent to help four people evacuate a James St home in Howard yesterday afternoon just after 3pm.

It is believed two children and two adults needed help fleeing rising creek waters that were coming up to the back of the house.

Photos
View Gallery

By yesterday afternoon, SES crews had received about 50 call-outs across the Fraser Coast, to help people prepare sandbags or cover leaky roofs.

One driver in Maryborough needed assistance when her car become stuck in flash flooding along Alice St.

The rain may have stopped about 4pm yesterday, but Local Disaster Management Group acting chairman Stuart Taylor said the wild weather was not over.

Cr Taylor said the group was still on "stand up" status, as there was still damaging winds and surging oceans to come.

"People still need to exercise caution," Cr Taylor said.

Following a local disaster management group meeting yesterday afternoon, Acting Inspector Dave Briese said people needed to be aware of the prevalence of flash flooding.

"After driving around the CBD...the big message would have to be if it's flooded, forget it," Acting Insp Briese said.

"Also we're still waiting on the river catchment situation [south of Maryborough] to actualise."

Sections of eight roads on the Fraser Coast were closed in both directions throughout yesterday and into the evening, including a stretch of the Bruce Hwy near Aldershot.

Drivers were warned of another four roads in the region that had water over at least one lane.

A moderate flood warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Cherwell River yesterday evening, which Cr Taylor said may affect some properties and roads in the township of Pacific Haven.

"The modelling at this stage doesn't indicate that," he said.

"It's moderate, but there may be some road disruptions."

The BOM also issued a minor flood warning for the Burrum River area, and no flood warning has been issued for the Mary River.

Cr Taylor said over the next few days, the disaster management group would be assessing any environmental, economic, social or structural damage caused by the wild weather.

"It's really minimal environmental damage at this stage," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cyclone debbie fcweather

BOM says it's over: 'The rain's come and gone'

Photos of the Fraser Coast storm.

There is little chance of any showers happening today.

GALLERY: Fraser Coast shares storm snaps

Childers resident Chrissy Robinson caught the extent of the damage to Apple Tree Creek, showing just what floodwaters can do to roads.

Dozens of photos were shared to social media.

LIVE BLOG: Storm shuts down roads, power and schools

Neil Rd at Mooloolah.

Authorities are reporting road closures as they happen,

