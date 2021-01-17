Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The region is grieving the loss of Fraser Coast Cat Rescue founder Suzie Townsend.
The region is grieving the loss of Fraser Coast Cat Rescue founder Suzie Townsend.
News

Region mourns sad loss of Fraser Coast animal rescuer

Carlie Walker
17th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

She was a friend, a mentor, a mum and a lover of cats.

Suzie Townsend, founder of Fraser Coast Cat Rescue, died suddenly on Saturday morning.

The sad news was announced on the organisation’s Facebook page by the other members of the committee.

“We’re beyond devastated to share with you that the FCCR founder, our friend, mentor and dedicated cat lover, Suzie Townsend, passed away suddenly,” the post read.

“Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts are with her son, Connor, her parents, Chris and John, and her two beloved cats, Bugsy and Billy.

“Suzie was sent to earth to save lives, whether that was as her job in her early years as a nurse, or with her legacy Fraser Coast Cat Rescue. She changed lives. She changed the world for the better.

“We don’t know what to say.

She will be so, so dearly missed.

“For the time being, FCCR will go into hiatus, as we take time to mourn and grieve the loss of our dear friend, and figure out the next steps for the rescue.

“We appreciate your patience during this difficult time.”

The post was met with hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

fraser coast cat rescue in tribute
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Premium Content Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Health Queensland’s anti-vaxxer hotspots will become the centre of a large-scale COVID-19 jab campaign. FIND OUT WHAT AREAS.

        BREAKING: Paramedics on standby at Fraser Coast shed fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics on standby at Fraser Coast shed fire

        Breaking Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene

        Fraser Coast motorcyclist dies in horror crash near Gympie

        Premium Content Fraser Coast motorcyclist dies in horror crash near Gympie

        News The man was killed in a collision with a vehicle

        Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Premium Content Wet, wild and hot with a chance of cyclone

        Weather Wild and wet weekend expected for parts of Queensland