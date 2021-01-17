Region mourns sad loss of Fraser Coast animal rescuer

The region is grieving the loss of Fraser Coast Cat Rescue founder Suzie Townsend.

The region is grieving the loss of Fraser Coast Cat Rescue founder Suzie Townsend.

She was a friend, a mentor, a mum and a lover of cats.

Suzie Townsend, founder of Fraser Coast Cat Rescue, died suddenly on Saturday morning.

The sad news was announced on the organisation’s Facebook page by the other members of the committee.

“We’re beyond devastated to share with you that the FCCR founder, our friend, mentor and dedicated cat lover, Suzie Townsend, passed away suddenly,” the post read.

“Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts are with her son, Connor, her parents, Chris and John, and her two beloved cats, Bugsy and Billy.

“Suzie was sent to earth to save lives, whether that was as her job in her early years as a nurse, or with her legacy Fraser Coast Cat Rescue. She changed lives. She changed the world for the better.

“We don’t know what to say.

She will be so, so dearly missed.

“For the time being, FCCR will go into hiatus, as we take time to mourn and grieve the loss of our dear friend, and figure out the next steps for the rescue.

“We appreciate your patience during this difficult time.”

The post was met with hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.