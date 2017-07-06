Region needs some answers: CCC investigates council

FOR more than a year our region has witnessed the Fraser Coast's representatives hurl insults and accusations at one another.

For more than a year we have had negativity and tension in our council with the arrival of two advisors, countless claims of misconduct, warnings from the state government and a general feeling of "can we please just move on?” from the public.

Wednesday's announcement from the Crime and Corruption Commission is a good thing for the region.

It may not seem like it now as we have this cloud continually hanging over our community, but eventually once they have completed their investigation, residents can hopefully have peace of mind.

The sooner the CCC completes its investigation and takes appropriate action if it's needed, the sooner our community can truly move forward.