Region prepares for another by-election after Seymour win

NO date will be set for a by-election in Divison 10 until the new Fraser Coast mayor is officially confirmed.



A spokeswoman from the Queensland Electoral Commission said the formal result of the mayoral by-election should be announced in the coming days.



Division 10 councillor George Seymour appears to be the clear winner of the by-election, with 100 per cent of the vote now counted.



Cr Seymour received 39.62 per cent of the vote, with his closest rival, Division 7 councillor Darren Everard, claiming 16.16 per cent of the vote.



So far retiree Richard Mott has announced his candidacy for Division 10, with others likely to follow suit in coming weeks.



Cr Seymour said he had enjoyed his time representing the division.



"Whilst I wont be publicly endorsing any candidate to replace me I am happy to talk to anyone considering running to explain to them the role and the current issues for Division 10," he said.



"I have really enjoyed representing Division 10; it is a great community, and I am sure the next councillor will also work hard for the community.



"I think there will be quite a few candidates."



Division 10 includes most of Urangan and a portion of Torquay.



The division has has about 7500 voters.



The Chronicle understands the by-election will be held within the next three months.

