BATTLE READY: Fraser Coast fire army prepares to protect

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp.

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 5.40PM:

BURRUM Heads residents have been urged by the Queensland Premier to stay alert and monitor warnings across the next few hours.

Speaking to ABC radio this evening, Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had just stepped out of a briefing about the Woodgate region's bushfire.

Ms Palaszczuk said the fire command centre were "quite concerned" about the fire, currently threatening the Buxton area where 400 people have been asked to evacuate.

She said predicted modelling had shown a possibility the fire could jump the Burrum River where about 500 people live.

"We are going to be monitoring Burrum Heads over the next few hours," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We really need the people in the Burrum Heads area to listening very acutely to any messages that are coming. We may need to evacuate Burrum Heads if that fire crosses the river tonight.

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Buxton (part of Woodgate/Walkers Point fire) bushfire as at 6pm Wed 13 Nov: https://t.co/D3D748rW6p — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 13, 2019

"We also need the people on Woodgate Beach to be listening, we believe everything is okay there at the moment but we want them to be listening as well."

The premier said the fire was travelling in a southerly direction.

"We do expect some wind changes but we are concerned it is going to cross over that river," she said.

"We are keeping in contact with the mayor as well. He has been briefed and is taking all action that is required but this is a fire of significant concern at the moment for the fire and emergency services.

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp. Alistair Brightman

"I would urge everyone in Buxton and Burrum Heads to listen to the authorities. We have predicted modelling maps here and to date they have proven to be highly accurate. That means the fire has travelled in the direction which has been predicted but also too those embers that go ahead and can ignite property.

"We want everyone to be calm but if you are asked to leave please do so in an orderly fashion but please do not hesitate either because your family's life is just so important, your life is very important. If you need to take your pets, take your pets with you and a few personal belongings. We are sending more crews there as we speak and trying to get more aircraft."

EARLIER:

FIRE crews across the region have gathered in central locations at the northern end of the Fraser Coast after a bushfire forced evacuations of Woodgate and Buxton.

Fire trucks and emergency services are on standby should the bushfire jump the river and are prepared to protect both Howard and Burrum Heads.

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp. Alistair Brightman

Speaking to the Chronicle from the Burrum Heads boat ramp, locals had gathered to watch the smoke billowing across the water from the Woodgate bushland.

Mark Tracey, who has lived in Burrum Heads for a year, said the smoke in the area had transformed the normally picturesque landscape.

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp. Locals Mark Tracey and Winny Li. Alistair Brightman

"My neighbours who have been here for seven years said they had never seen anything like it," he said.

"The wind is crazy, I hope it doesn't jump the river.

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp. Alistair Brightman

"We hope everything goes well and all our emergency services stay safe."