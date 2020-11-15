Menu
WEATHER: Hot temperatures expected for this week.
Region turns up the heat with a sizzling week ahead

Stuart Fast
15th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
THIS week will be a hot one for the Fraser Coast with temperatures set to hit the mid 30s for some parts of the region, early in the week.

On Monday, Hervey Bay can expect a minimum of 20 degrees and a maximum of 30, while Maryborough can expect a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 33.

Both locations can expect a partly cloudy day.

Residents can expect the heat to continue on Tuesday with a minimum of 20 and maximum of 30 in Hervey Bay, while Maryborough is set to experience a minimum of 19 and maximum of 34.

Both locations are predicted to be mostly sunny on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to cool on Wednesday with Hervey Bay predicted to have a minimum of 19 and maximum of 27 and Maryborough can expect a minimum of 19 and maximum of 29.

Hervey Bay can expect strong winds with cloud cover while Maryborough can expect cloudy weather.

Thursday temperatures are expected to have a minimum of 19 and maximum of 28 for Hervey Bay and a minimum of 18 and maximum of 29 for Maryborough.

It is predicted to be partly cloudy in both locations.

On Friday, Hervey Bay is expected to have a minimum of 19 with a maximum of 29 while Maryborough is predicted to experience a minimum of 17 and maximum of 31.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue on Friday.

There is a low chance of rain through out the week.

