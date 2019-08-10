Menu
Bravehearts found and senator Hetty Johnston. Mike Knott BUN090519HET2
Region urged to sign pledge to protect nation's children

10th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
CHILD protection organisation Bravehearts is calling on the Fraser Coast to make a commitment to look out for the most vulnerable members of the community on White Balloon Day.

The day, held on September 9, is the charity's annual fundraising event, also aimed at raising awareness about the need to protect children.

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston said community members could show their commitment to child protection by signing the powerful online pledge.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child and the same goes for protecting them," Ms Johnston said.

"It is not enough for only parents and people who work with children to watch out for them.

"It doesn't matter what one's job is, we all have a responsibility to speak up if we see something that doesn't seem right when it comes to children.

For 23 years, Bravehearts has used White Balloon Day to inspire a conversation about society's greatest scourge.

"This year we are asking people to take a few seconds to formally declare they will not only talk the talk but walk the walk when it comes to protecting our children."

Ms Johnston said making the pledge showed the Federal Government that Australians were passionate about child protection.

"Bravehearts has changed the face of child protection in this country, but our ongoing challenge is to make governments realise the public is united in our desire for them to commit more resources and take urgent action needed to tackle the issue," she said.

"The more people who make the pledge on White Balloon Day, the more our voices will be heard."

