Cat-astrophe: roaming felines cause havoc after dark

SHE doesn't own cats but Maryborough's Ashlee Murray spends much of her time cleaning up stinking mess left behind by other people's pets.

Since moving into her Fort St home a year ago, Ms Murray has faced a constant battle with the neighbourhood's roaming cats.

"The day we rented it, we looked in the property and we found a mother cat with half a dozen kittens under the laundry sink, so before we even moved in I had to get the council to collect that cat and the babies," Ms Murray said.

A year later, Ms Murray continues to have issues with cats getting into her laundry and creating a smelly mess.

"It pees in the washing machine and smells terrible," she said.

"I have had to throw out so many clothes because of it, and I can't do laundry on a hot day because of the ammonia smell, it's unbearable."

Ms Murray said she had no choice but to set up a camera, and a cat trap to try and stop the feline.

"I have a dog and I have to do the right thing," she said.

"So should all other pet owners. Just keep your cat inside."

On the Chronicle Facebook page, other community members called for cat owners to keep their animals inside.

Jeni Johnson, a cat owner herself, said there were other options rather than keeping your pet inside.

"We have four cats and have enclosed our back patio to contain our cats," Ms Johnson said.

"There are many reputable companies that can build you an enclosure if you aren't handy with tools. Some cats take with while to adjust to a restriction of freedom but any cat will eventually adjust."

When Chantell Arnold moved to the Fraser Coast, she said she was "gobsmacked" to find the lack of restraint on pet cats.

"There are three cats in my street that constantly roam," Ms Arnold said.

"They poo in my front driveway, scratch on my door, scratch up my garden and I have witnessed one kill a lorikeet. My dog is constantly barking and chasing them and waking my kids up. Not on! Cat runs can be installed so the cat can move around freely and get fresh air etc during the day."

It is against the law not to keep cats contained. Fines of up to $2000 apply.

