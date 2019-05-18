REGION VOTES: Greens keen to act on climate change

The Greens are fighting to cut emissions.

The Greens are fighting to cut emissions. DAVID CROSLING

COMPASSION for battlers and fighting the threat of climate change are two reasons to vote for the Greens, according to the region's candidates.

Hinkler candidate Anne Jackson said she was committed to listening to the people.

"The major parties have failed us and we need bold solutions to tackle our community's rising cost of living concerns, inadequate services and lack of job opportunities," she said.

"We will increase Newstart Allowance to help those looking for work and abolish the cashless debit card, which has had a punitive, devastating impact on our communities in Hinkler."

Wide Bay candidate Daniel Bryar said climate change was threatening the environment and tourism industry.

"We must drive investment in renewables to tackle climate change, create thousands of jobs in clean energy, and drive down our energy costs," he said.

"We will support small business by giving them tax incentives to expand, create jobs and give their workers a pay rise.

"We can fund our promises by making big corporations pay their fair share and closing tax loopholes that only benefit the wealthy.

"We will put people ahead of profits, stand up for what matters, and bring integrity and accountability back to our parliament."