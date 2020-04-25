Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Granville Tigers U8'S. Team pep talk before their last game of the 2019 season.
Granville Tigers U8'S. Team pep talk before their last game of the 2019 season.
Sport

HELPING HAND: Council coronavirus club grants close Thursday

BRENDAN BOWERS
25th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPORT: Time is running out for Fraser Coast clubs struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council 2019-20 COVID-19 (coronavirus) Support Program - Community and Sporting grants program to help local clubs and community groups through the pandemic crisis close this Thursday.

"The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the virus have had a major impact on our community groups and sporting clubs," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

The program is offering grants of up to $10,000 to eligible sporting and community groups that have been adversely affected.

"These clubs are the backbone of our community and I can understand their disappointment as they have had to cancel events," Cr Seymour said.

"In many cases the loss of these events has been a double blow as in many cases these events were also many organisations' major fundraisers.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council wants clubs to continue planning so that they can stage events when restrictions are lifted.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard encouraged clubs to apply.

Applications can be made online via the Fraser Coast Regional Council website. www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/grants until 4pm on April 30.

For details phone 1300 794 929 during business hours or email grants@fraser coast.qld.gov.au and quote your submission number.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police still patrolling for hoons

        premium_icon Police still patrolling for hoons

        News Maryborough Police respond following reports of hooning along Maryborough Cooloola Road.

        Light up Dawn Service with candles of remembrance

        premium_icon Light up Dawn Service with candles of remembrance

        News Heartwarming lovely gesture considering how Vietnam Vets were treated after the...

        Brutal results reveal Coast jobless rate rise worst in state

        premium_icon Brutal results reveal Coast jobless rate rise worst in state

        News It doesn’t include the jobs lost due to the coronavirus

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        News Health Minister, Attorney-General provide update on new COVID-19 cases