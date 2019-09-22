Qld tourism launches campaign against coronavirus

TOURISM organisations in the Darling Downs and Scenic Rim are set to launch a massive marketing campaign to combat the continued and future impacts of coronavirus, bushfires and drought.

Southern Queensland Country Tourism confirmed the region would enjoy a large portion of a $6 million fund from the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

Reader poll Will you holiday in Queensland this year? Yes

No Vote View Results

SQCT CEO Peter Homan said the campaign would urge families in Melbourne and Sydney to fly into Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and holiday on the Southern Downs.

The organisation has also been given $100,000 in separate funding to combat the effects of drought.

"We've got some campaigns going to market at the moment, both to the southeast Queensland corner, but also to Sydney and Melbourne," Mr Homan said.

"We're promoting the ease of access into the airport and dispersal to the Bunyas and western Queensland.

"Whether it's a log fire at the Bunyas or what's happening in Toowoomba and camping in the Southern Downs, we want people to come here for their next holiday."

Carnival parade: The Grand Central Floral Parade 2019

Mr Homan said the SQCT region was likely to see a boost to domestic tourism numbers due to coronavirus, even if overseas numbers dropped.

"We're expecting, given the current campaign from tourism Australia to holiday local, that we would have a bumper domestic season," he said.

"I think the challenge we're going to have is if the stock market keeps getting smashed, then we've got an issue.

"The travelling public, like the grey nomads, normally travel on the back of money they make in investments.

"More people will travel domestically, they won't go international and this is very strong in the domestic market."