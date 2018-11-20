Region's domestic violence statistics shame

From October 2017 to end of September 2018 police recorded 26,933 breaches of domestic violence protection orders in the Wide Bay region.

IN THE past year, the Wide Bay region has recorded sobering domestic violence statistics.

From October 2017 to end of September 2018 police recorded 26,933 breaches of domestic violence protection orders.

This is 814 more more than the previous year where the number of breaches reached 26,119.

The highest recorded month of domestic violence protection order breaches was March 2018 when 2,612 people were charged.

Wide Bay Burnett district and family violence co-ordinator Sergeant Hayley Sky-ring said the dismal number of breaches revealed a serious problem with domestic violence in regional Queensland.

"Awareness now is much higher about what domestic and family violence is and what you can do,” she said.

"People are speaking out where it used to be behind closed doors.”

Sgt Skyring explained the importance of reporting domestic violence.

"You can call police at the time or offer information in relation to other support services,” she said.

"It is important that people know services are out there to help them and none of what is happening is their fault.

"There should be no shame, the fact they have been brave enough and strong enough to speak out is fantastic.”