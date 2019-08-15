Region's farms providing unique experiences

Farmer Greg Petersen takes visitors on a tour of the family farm at Woolooga. Photo Boni Holmes / Maryborough Herald

THIS weekend explore some of our region's farms who have joined the Wild West Farm Trail.

The trail takes you through the townships of Bauple, Widgee, Kilkivan, Woolooga and Goomeri.

Meet and talk with farmers of coffee, strawberries, native essential oils, macadamias and organic fruit and vegetables.

Six farms will open their gates and invite you to put on your boots and come along to cuddle a camel, get up close with our native wildlife, see organic beef and pasture raised chicken, walk through an heirloom vegetable farm and try Bauple's native nut.

Barenuts Macadamia owner Jodie Cameron with six-month-old Ari in the Bauple Nut plantation. Boni Holmes

All farms will be open from 9am to 4pm on August 17 and 18 and will provide tours and displays as well as tasting.

Our own Barenuts Macadamias and CC's Kitchen and Petersen's Farm will be part of the trail.

Also on the trail will be Camelot Camel Dairies, Anarra Farm, CGL Beef, and Kilkivan Community Farm.

Wild West Farm Trail map contributed

The trails, an initiative of the Gympie Region Farm Trails, are a wonderful way to explore what is in season.

There are three trails occurring regularly throughout the year.

The landscape and produce may be diverse, however the passion of the farmer for what they grow and create is one things they share.

You can stay up to date with each of the Gympie Region Farm Trails by following their pages on Facebook, or go to gympieregional produce.com.au.