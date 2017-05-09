Region's five-star fishing is reeling in accolades

REELING THEM IN: Andrew Chorley and the team at Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing have guided many high-profile guests out on Fraser Coast waters, including Paul Worsteling from the TV series IFISH. Mr Chorley’s passion for the Fraser Coast has helped put the region on the Australian Tourism website’s Top 5 Australian Saltwater Sport Fishing Experiences.

WHEN guests now step on board a Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing boat, head guide and owner Andrew Chorley can boast that they will encounter one of the Australian Tourism website's Top 5 Australian Saltwater Sport Fishing Experiences.

The Fraser Coast recently gained the title with help from Mr Chorley, who has been working with Tourism Australia project managers to put the region's extraordinary waterways on the map.

"Tourism Australia is focusing on fishing as one of their main projects at the moment and they contacted me to be part of an advisory-type group," Mr Chorley said.

"I worked with them to develop a product to sell worldwide ... with information about who is who in the industry and what our destination can offer.

"It's all about the destination. We definitely have one of the hottest sport fishing destinations on the east coast."

Mr Chorley said the campaign was working a treat, with visitor numbers constantly increasing and keen fishers from around the world now booking guided fishing tours six to eight months in advance.

In the past 12 months, he has also employed another full-time guide, is transitioning a part-time guide to full time and has added two new boats to the fleet.

He said other local businesses had also come on board to offer top-notch service to visiting guests.

"We get people from around the world that will book well in advance," he said.

"And it's all demographics, from beginners to serious travelling fishos.

"We also have been working with other local businesses to give clients a five-star service from local accommodation, cafes and restaurants through to mother shipping services, utilising Freedom III when not in use during the whale season."

Having fished the region since the age of five and opening the business to pursue his passion in 2013, Mr Chorley knows first-hand why the Fraser Coast made it on the Top 5 list.

"The size of the fish here are above average for the species we encounter and the different migrations and seasons we have, with the fish coming in and out of the bay, certainly keep things interesting," he said.

"It's definitely unique because we have a southern and northern species overlap, which is unique to this area."

Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing targets a range of inshore fish species, including trevally, tuna, threadfin salmon, queenfish, barramundi, snapper and the juvenile black marlin that visit local waters annually from October until December.