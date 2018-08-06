Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLEXIBLE: Destiny Foster, 9, from Hervey Bay performing her floor exercises at the Wide Bay Gymnastics ribbon carnival.
FLEXIBLE: Destiny Foster, 9, from Hervey Bay performing her floor exercises at the Wide Bay Gymnastics ribbon carnival. Alistair Brightman
Gymnastics

Region's gymnasts show their skills at ribbon carnival

6th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMNASTICS: WHEN it comes to flexibility, Destiny Foster knows what it takes to stay balanced.

She was one of hundreds showing off her skills in the 2018 Ribbon Carnival at the Hervey Bay Gymnastics Club.

The event is geared towards the region's hundreds of young recreational gymnasts, allowing them to show off the skills they've learned.

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club president Andrew Dower said it was set up like a competition, but was not scored.

"They get up on the apparatus, perform for those examining, and receive ribbons based on their levels and performance,” Dower said.

"The club is built on gymnasts like this, and often in the hundreds that come to the club, we find the talented gymnasts who move into professional competitive streams.”

About 150 gymnasts from eight clubs across the broader region, including the Sunshine Coast and Gladstone, attended the carnival.

Dower said a big focus on the carnival and gymnastics club was providing a service to the community by keeping kids active and "trying to produce the next Olympians.”

He said there were about 400 members of the gymnastics club living in the region.

"Everyone agrees gymnastics is the best foundation as a young person to be successful in any sport,” he said.

"It builds gross and fine motor skills, cardio fitness and strength.

"As far as the community goes, we feel there's enough young people to double our numbers.”

fcsport gymnastics wide bay gymnastics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DUNGA DERBY: Hero's welcome as cars return home

    premium_icon DUNGA DERBY: Hero's welcome as cars return home

    News After receiving the community's generosity through last year's Dunga Derby, Dianne Francis' wish was to join them on the road

    Claims of $9.3 million underspend on hospital upgrades

    premium_icon Claims of $9.3 million underspend on hospital upgrades

    News The State Government and Opposition have locked horns over the claim

    MARCH TO THE FLAG: AFL Wide Bay's top sides battle it out

    premium_icon MARCH TO THE FLAG: AFL Wide Bay's top sides battle it out

    AFL Gympie Cats and Hervey Bay Bombers look set to claim the top spot

    GALLERY: CPL celebrates 70 years of caring

    premium_icon GALLERY: CPL celebrates 70 years of caring

    News Lilli Wood can't remember when she last took time off from caring

    Local Partners