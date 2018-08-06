Region's gymnasts show their skills at ribbon carnival

FLEXIBLE: Destiny Foster, 9, from Hervey Bay performing her floor exercises at the Wide Bay Gymnastics ribbon carnival.

FLEXIBLE: Destiny Foster, 9, from Hervey Bay performing her floor exercises at the Wide Bay Gymnastics ribbon carnival. Alistair Brightman

GYMNASTICS: WHEN it comes to flexibility, Destiny Foster knows what it takes to stay balanced.

She was one of hundreds showing off her skills in the 2018 Ribbon Carnival at the Hervey Bay Gymnastics Club.

The event is geared towards the region's hundreds of young recreational gymnasts, allowing them to show off the skills they've learned.

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club president Andrew Dower said it was set up like a competition, but was not scored.

"They get up on the apparatus, perform for those examining, and receive ribbons based on their levels and performance,” Dower said.

"The club is built on gymnasts like this, and often in the hundreds that come to the club, we find the talented gymnasts who move into professional competitive streams.”

About 150 gymnasts from eight clubs across the broader region, including the Sunshine Coast and Gladstone, attended the carnival.

Dower said a big focus on the carnival and gymnastics club was providing a service to the community by keeping kids active and "trying to produce the next Olympians.”

He said there were about 400 members of the gymnastics club living in the region.

"Everyone agrees gymnastics is the best foundation as a young person to be successful in any sport,” he said.

"It builds gross and fine motor skills, cardio fitness and strength.

"As far as the community goes, we feel there's enough young people to double our numbers.”