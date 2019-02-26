Region's hospitality students gaining skills to find work

WORK is scarce across the Fraser Coast and it's no secret it can be tough just to find a job.



That's why high school students and other people looking to improve their skills have signed up to study for their Certificate III in Hospitality with Fraser Coast TESS.



The course is being offered at the training group's Pialba centre and those who have just finished Year 12 can complete the course for free.



Hospitality trainer Margaret Farrelly said she loved seeing the students reach their potential.



Several Maryborough and Hervey Bay high school graduates have signed up and she said it was a great chance for them to learn skills that could earn them a place in the workforce.



As well as learning food safety, hygiene and workplace health and safety, the students were also getting hands-on experience, practising how to make coffees and customer service.



Stephanie Lyons, who graduated from Maryborough State School last year, said she was hoping to graduate and get a job waitressing at a local cafe.



Elsie O'Reilly said she wanted to travel and learning the skills involved in hospitality meant she could get a job anywhere in the world.



But she said it wasn't just about finding work.



The course had also given her improved confidence and the ability to deal with conflict in the workplace, such as customers with a complaint.



Ms Farrelly said the course would open the door to many career pathways for the students, from working at cafes to serving food at a hospital or working on a cruise.



"There are a range of opportunities," she said.



Sharyn Joynson, owner of 71 Wharf cafe in Maryborough, said there were positions available at her business and she was seeking people with skills and experience to work with her team.



She said she had been lucky to inherit an excellent team from the previous owners of the business.



Mrs Joynson said one of the best parts of taking over the business was keeping the talented team in a job.

