Region’s jobless rate hasn’t budged in five months

ON THE HUNT: Fraser Coast jobseekers have a chance to turn the region’s unenviable jobless rate around at the Jobs Expo today. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

THE Fraser Coast’s unemployment rate hasn’t budged since September, when it reached its lowest point in seven years.

According to figures published by the Australian Government’s Department of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business this month, the Fraser Coast unemployment rate stayed at 8.3 per cent in the September 2019 quarter.

But the region is still in the unenviable positions of having one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.

The release of the figures comes as 30 businesses offering more than 350 jobs will exhibit at the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough from 10am to 2pm today.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said while small area data could be volatile and the region’s unemployment rate was still too high, it was good to see the figures were not going up and were a long way below the most recent peak of 12.5 per cent in June 2015.

“The Fraser Coast Regional Council is determined to work with other levels of government, businesses and the community to ensure our region has a strong, resilient and diversified economy that supports growth and long term jobs,” he said.

“Today’s Jobs Expo is being organised by the council in partnership with the Australian Government as part of the Regional Employment Trials Program and aims to connect job seekers with employers across a range of industries, including manufacturing, tourism, health and retail.

“We know there is always more work to do, and we’re focused on doing what we can to support the business community to employ more people on the Fraser Coast.”

Cr Seymour said the council developed and released the Fraser Coast Economic Road Map last year, a blueprint for the region’s economy for 2030 and beyond.

“The Fraser Coast is strategically positioned for industries to invest and grow, offers an affordable and attractive lifestyle, and boasts a beautiful natural environment,” he said.

“We want to make the most of our competitive advantages, and encourage the Queensland and Australian Governments to keep working closely with Council to ensure the positive trend shown in this latest employment data continues into the future.”