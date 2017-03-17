Region's mowers pin business hopes on more rain

EVEN with the spell of rain across the Coast, mower Brett Pheeney knows he'll need a lot more to keep his business rolling through the next few months.

The owner of BHP Mowing said it could be several weeks before the lawns of the Fraser Coast are good to mow again - meaning consistent business is still a way off.

Mr Pheeney said it had been hard for his business recently, given the lack of rain across the region.

"The rain hasn't done that much yet, so we still have to wait for the grass to grow on properties. It's only just started to green up now, so it will be a couple of weeks away before it starts growing completely," he said.

"It's not too bad now, but it's normally steady all year round. This time it's hard because of no rainfall.

"Things should be able to pick up soon, I hope so.

"It's just one of those things; without rain the grass won't grow."

BHP Mowing owner Brett Pheney (right) says more rain is needed to keep mowing businesses in the region going. Blake Antrobus

Hervey Bay and Maryborough had only received about half of their average rainfall for March so far, while the Fraser Coast region has come out of its driest summer on record.

Mr Pheeney said he would still need to wait for a while for the green to come back.

It's a similar situation for Perfect Cut Mowing and Slashing Services Dave Collins, who has only seen patchy rainfall so far across the Coast. He said a couple of good inches were required to get decent moisture back into the soil.

"It's good to see the showers for now, but it's not enough," he said. "We need ongoing rain, just because the dry spell has been going on for so long."