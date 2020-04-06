Region’s schools face unknown ahead of second term

IT IS the first official day of Easter holidays, but thoughts have already returned to when students go back to school.

With the coronavirus causing uncertainty across the region, the region’s schools are already forming plans for any possible scenario when learning begins again, from learning in the classroom to delivering lessons online.

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said no one could have predicted what the end of the first term would look like.

“I know there have been a number of challenges for families on a family level, a work level and society level over the last few weeks,” Mr Done said.

But he said the school was prepared for the challenges that could lay ahead.

“We have prepared online learning for every student who is able to access and it is well over 90 per cent of our school community.

“For those students who do not have internet access or do not have a device at home, we have already provided opportunities for them.”

Hervey Bay State School also moved to reassure its students.

“We do not yet know what our Term 2 structure will be – whether it be online learning or students back to school for face-to-face delivery,” its Facebook post read.

“We do know, however, that we are prepared in the event of either scenario.”

Hervey Bay’s Xavier Catholic College principal Simon Dash said he had no idea what Term 2 would look like, but staff were putting in a big effort to ready themselves for an alternative delivery model.

“To our students, it will be important that you keep your focus on learning despite any changes in how that will be structured over the next few months,” Mr Dash said.

A message from Aldridge State High School principal Ross Higgins said preparations had been made by teachers to deliver learning through online and distance formats in Term 2.

“Hard copies of classwork have also been prepared for those families that cannot use a home internet connection,” the message read.