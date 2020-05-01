Menu
Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey during a session of Queensland Parliament. Photo: File
REGO FREEZE: Call to halt car bills for three years

Stuart Fast
1st May 2020 5:00 PM
FRASER COAST and Queensland residents are back on the road following loosening coronavirus restrictions and it has prompted the RACQ to call on the State Government for a three year registration fee freeze.

RACQ Head of Public Policy, Dr Rebecca Michael said a lot of Queenslanders are doing it tough right now and it isn’t the time for registrations to be increasing.

She advised motorists to consider other measures available to help ease financial stress, like switching to monthly registration payments and public transport fare concessions available to job seekers, pensioners and seniors and those with a disability.

Dr Michael said it was good to see a range of crisis relief measures introduced to address short-term impacts, such as learner drivers being able to renew their licence at no cost if it expired before they could book a practical driving test.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey responded to the RACQ’s call by saying even before the economic had been felt, the state government was subsidising household costs like vehicle registration and public transport fares.

He said the Queensland Government knows people are taking financial hits at the moment and they are looking at ways to help ease the burden.

“I think it is incumbent on major companies, including toll operators, to provide support to their customers who are doing it tough, by giving them more time to pay, or through fee waivers and payment plans,” he said.

The State Government is also working with the Federal Government to identify new relief projects for funding.

