Rehab is a condition for Gladstone woman's bail release

A GLADSTONE woman has been granted bail on the condition she attend a rehabilitation centre in Torquay.

As Justice David Boddice was leaving Brisbane Supreme Court, Jessica Ann Whickham, speaking by phone from custody, thanked him for her chance at freedom.

Ms Whickham, 30, is before the court for nuisance, obstruct police and drug offences.

Justice Boddice said the only reason he agreed to release her on bail was because she had been accepted at a residential rehabilitation facility on the Fraser Coast.

He said that would render the risk of re-offending no longer unacceptable.

Ms Whickham agreeing to submit to random alcohol and drug testing also swayed the judge.

Her next court appearance is in Gladstone on July 3.

